Newcomb has a 2.16 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 12 strikeouts across 8.1 innings since shifting to a bullpen role earlier this month.

Newcomb earned the win in relief Friday, improving to 2-0 this season. The lefty allowed two earned runs across three innings in a spot start back on Aug. 4, but he's only allowed two earned runs total across his eight relief appearances since then. Newcomb had some success as a starter in Atlanta earlier in his career before enduring some struggles the past few years, so it remains to be seen if he can sustain his recent form for an extended period of time.