Suzuki (oblique) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Iowa on Saturday, Joey Pollizze of MLB.com reports.
Suzuki has been getting at-bats in simulated games for a bit and is now ready to test things out in official game action. The outfielder figures to need a handful of rehab contests before being activated but could be back in the Cubs' lineup at some point next week.
More News
-
Cubs' Seiya Suzuki: Getting more sim at-bats Tuesday•
-
Cubs' Seiya Suzuki: Plays in simulated game•
-
Cubs' Seiya Suzuki: Playing in extended spring games•
-
Cubs' Seiya Suzuki: Officially lands on injured list•
-
Cubs' Seiya Suzuki: Plays defense Monday•
-
Cubs' Seiya Suzuki: Takes batting practice Saturday•