Suzuki went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double and a run scored in Friday's 10-1 win over the Phillies. He also stole his first base off the season.

Seeing Suzuki be aggressive on the basepaths is a good sign that he's fully recovered from an oblique issue that kept him out earlier in the year. As a rookie in 2022, he chipped in nine stolen bases in 111 games while batting .262 with a .769 OPS. The outfielder is now batting a solid .293 this season with an .881 OPS and may start to see his steals trend upward as well if he keeps reaching base consistently.