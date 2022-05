Manager David Ross is optimistic that Suzuki (finger) will avoid a trip to the injured list, Gordon Wittenmyer of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Suzuki was diagnosed with a left ring finger sprain after exiting Thursday's loss to the Reds, and he underwent X-rays that came back negative. The 27-year-old will be reevaluated during Friday's scheduled off day, and he said that he wants to take the injury day by day prior to Saturday's series opener against the White Sox.