Manager David Ross indicated Monday that Suzuki (finger) could require a trip to the injured list, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Suzuki wasn't in the lineup for the first game of Monday's doubleheader against the Brewers, marking his third consecutive game on the bench. However, the outfielder participated in pregame activities and didn't feel very good afterward. If Suzuki ultimately requires time on the 10-day IL, Rafael Ortega, Clint Frazier and Nelson Velazquez should see additional playing time in the outfield.