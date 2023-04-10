Suzuki (oblique) could be activated from the injured list during the Cubs' April 14-19 road trip, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Manager David Ross referred to the timeline as a "best-case scenario" for the outfielder. Suzuki hasn't had any discomfort in his oblique for a while and is on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Iowa, but he's essentially at the early stages of spring training in terms of getting in his reps. While he needs to knock a little more rust off, Suzuki's season debut isn't far away.