Suzuki was diagnosed with a left ring finger sprain after exiting Thursday's game against the Reds, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Suzuki sustained his injury after sliding awkwardly into second base in the top of the third inning, and he was replaced in right field in the bottom of the fourth. Prior to his departure, he went 1-for-2. The 27-year-old will get at least one day to rest prior to Saturday's series opener against the White Sox, and he should tentatively be considered day-to-day.