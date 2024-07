Suzuki went 2-for-5 with a double, two RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's 9-2 win over the Orioles.

Suzuki snapped a mini 0-for-7 slump and posted his third multi-hit performance in seven games this month. The outfielder has developed into a consistent fantasy contributor who typically doesn't endure cold streaks for too long. On the season, Suzuki is now batting .258 with a .791 OPS. Those are slightly below his career figures of .271 and .806, respectively, but they're still healthy numbers.