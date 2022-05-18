Suzuki went 1-for-4 with a double, a run scored and two RBI in Tuesday's win over the Pirates.

Suzuki missed three straight games last week due to right ankle soreness, but he's looked fine since returning, delivering hits in four straight contests. The outfielder doubled in two of those four games, though he has seen a bit of a power outage, as he's gone without a home run since April 17. Suzuki will still have plenty of fantasy value if he's delivering extra-base hits and driving in runs, but his value will increase if he starts hitting the ball over the wall more regularly.