Cubs' Seiya Suzuki: Exiting starting lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Suzuki is absent from the lineup for Thursday's game versus the Reds.
It looks to be a routine day off for Suzuki, who had started each of the previous six contests for the Cubs. Michael Conforto is getting a rare start in right field as the Cubs try to a complete a four-game series sweep.
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Cubs' Seiya Suzuki: Exiting starting lineup•