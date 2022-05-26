Suzuki was removed from Thursday's game against the Reds in the bottom of the fourth inning due to an apparent left hand injury, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Suzuki appeared to have his left hand looked at by trainers after sliding into second base in the top of the third inning, but he was initially able to remain in the game. However, he was replaced defensively in the bottom of the fourth. The exact nature and severity of the 27-year-old's injury aren't yet clear, but Rafael Ortega should see an uptick in at-bats if Suzuki is forced to miss time.