Suzuki (oblique) is expected to return to the Cubs on Friday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Suzuki was rumored to be nearing a return to Chicago this weekend and it now appears to be coming to fruition. The outfielder has been unavailable to start the regular season as he tended to an injured oblique he sustained in late February, but he's set to join the team following a rehab assignment with Triple-A Iowa. Suzuki produced a .262 batting average with 14 homers, 46 RBI, 54 runs and nine stolen bases over 397 at-bats in his rookie campaign with the Cubs in 2022.