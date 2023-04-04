Suzuki (oblique) is slated to get two at-bats out of the DH spot in a simulated game Tuesday in Arizona, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Suzuki played four innings of right field in a camp game Monday and will get more work at the dish Tuesday as he continues to rebound from a left oblique strain. He should soon be cleared to head out on a minor-league rehab assignment and seems likely to join the Cubs' active roster by mid-April.