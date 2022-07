Suzuki went 2-for-5 with a home run and three total RBI in Tuesday's win over the Brewers.

A day after hitting an inside-the-park home run, Suzuki had a more conventional long ball Tuesday, taking Milwaukee starter Jason Alexander deep in the fifth inning with a runner on. The outfielder now has six home runs this season and is starting to look locked in like he did in the first few weeks of his rookie campaign. The talent is there for a big second half from Suzuki.