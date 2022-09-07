Suzuki went 1-for-3 with two walks, a home run and three total RBI in Tuesday's 9-3 win over the Reds.

Suzuki blasted a two-run home run, his 11th of the season, in the fifth inning. The rookie then walked with the bases loaded in the seventh to drive in another run. Suzuki missed all of June with a sprained left ring finger, but he's otherwise had a pretty good debut campaign with a .261 average and .761 OPS across 95 games. The Cubs paid him $85 million to come over from Japan in the offseason, so expectations will remain high heading into Suzuki's second MLB season in 2023, and he could take another step forward as he continues to get comfortable in his new league.