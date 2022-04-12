Suzuki went 2-for-4 with two solo home runs in Tuesday's win over the Pirates.

One game after hitting his first MLB home run, Suzuki followed up with a big encore, providing all the offense in the 2-1 Chicago win. The Japanese outfielder now has three long balls, eight RBI and an absurd 1.696 OPS through four contests. It looks like Suzuki is settling in nicely with the Cubs, so fantasy managers should expect good production the rest of the way, even when he inevitably cools down a bit from this scorching start.