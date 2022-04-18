Suzuki went 1-for-3 with a home run and two walks in Sunday's win over the Rockies.

Suzuki has been outstanding to begin the year and has reached base in every single game this season while crushing his fourth long ball of the season in this one. He's hit safely in every game in which he's recorded an official at-bat so far and owns an impressive (yet unsustainable) .400/.543/.960 slash line with four homers, two doubles, 11 RBI and seven runs scored over his first 35 plate appearances (nine games).