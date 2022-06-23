Suzuki (finger) has resumed hitting in the batting cage since reporting to the Cubs' spring training complex in Arizona for his rehab program, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Suzuki is expected to gradually build up his hitting progression in Arizona, with the rookie ultimately needing to face live pitching in batting practice or simulated games before he's cleared for game action. The Cubs haven't indicated whether Suzuki will require a minor-league rehab assignment before being activated from the 10-day injured list, where he's resided since May 30.