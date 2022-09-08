Suzuki went 2-for-4 with a home run and a double with one RBI and two runs scored in Thursday's loss against the Reds.

Suzuki has been hot at the plate, slashing .368/.442/.526 in his 10 games leading up to Thursday, and he kept it up with a double and a solo home run. The homer was his 12th of the season and second in his last three games. It might be too little too late for him to secure Rookie of the Year honors, as Atlanta rookies Michael Harris and Spencer Strider continue to perform, but things are looking up for the 28-year-old from Japan.