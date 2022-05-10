site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Cubs' Seiya Suzuki: Leaves with ankle issue
Suzuki left Monday's game against the Padres due to right ankle soreness, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Suzuki will be considered day-to-day moving forward. He'll likely be re-evaluated Tuesday morning to determine his availability for the second game of the series against San Diego.
