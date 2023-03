Suzuki (oblique) will add front-flips in his hitting program Sunday and has been taking non-contact swings in the past few days, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Suzuki continues to make progress in his attempt to come back from the oblique strain that has sidelined him since late February. The outfielder is all but assured to open the season on the injured list, but the current belief is that without a setback he stands a good chance of rejoining the Cubs by the middle of April.