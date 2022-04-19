Suzuki will bat second Tuesday against the Rays, a spot he's likely to stick in long-term, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Suzuki has primarily hit fifth thus far in his brief major-league career, with three appearances in the sixth spot and one as the cleanup man. There's been a trend in recent years of teams batting their best hitters second, as that spot gets an extra handful of at-bats over the course of the season compared to the number three hitter and is guaranteed to not come up with two outs and nobody on in the first inning. Suzuki has quickly emerged as the Cubs' best bat, hitting .429/.564/.929 with four homers and a 30.0 percent barrel rate through 10 games, so it makes sense that he'll receive the honor of batting second. The extra at-bats he'll receive should slightly boost his fantasy value.