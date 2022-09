Suzuki (personal) isn't expected to be available for the Cubs' four-game series in Pittsburgh this weekend, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

The 28-year-old was placed on the paternity list Saturday and shifted to the restricted list as a procedural move Thursday. His wife hasn't yet given birth, so Suzuki will likely remain out over the next few days. Michael Hermosillo should continue to see increased playing time while Suzuki is unavailable.