Suzuki went 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI, three runs scored and a stolen base in Saturday's win over the Pirates.

After hitting a single in the first inning, Suzuki stole second base against the battery of Zach Thompson and Andrew Knapp. It was his first big-league steal. Suzuki was in the middle of the action all day in the Cubs' blowout win and now sits with a 1.238 OPS in the early going. He only stole nine bases last year in Japan, but Suzuki looks like he could be a top fantasy contributor in his first season stateside even with modest production in the SB category.