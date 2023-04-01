Suzuki (oblique) will get some at-bats in extended spring games over the next couple days, Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic reports.
Suzuki missed the start of the season with a strained left oblique, but he doesn't appear to be set to miss too much time. A rehab assignment could soon follow if the outfielder gets through his extended-spring games without issues.
