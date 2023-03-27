Suzuki (oblique) has been cleared to play three innings in the outfield in a minor-league spring training game Monday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Suzuki is on track to open the season on the 10-day injured list, but now that he's been cleared to hit and play the outfield over the past couple days, he may be trending toward a minimum-length stay on the shelf. The second-year player is expected to begin getting at-bats in as part of a minor-league rehab assignment as soon as Saturday or Sunday.