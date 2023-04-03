Suzuki (oblique) played four innings in right field during a simulated game in Arizona on Monday, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Suzuki was able to get two at-bats in the simulated action in Mesa. The outfielder has been out since early in the spring season with an oblique strain, but has a chance to return to the Cubs and their starting lineup in the coming weeks, if not days. A rehab assignment in the minor-leagues is likely the next step for Suzuki.
