Suzuki went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Saturday's win over the Reds.

Suzuki's 14th home run of the season in the seventh inning was the difference maker in a 2-1 Chicago victory. The Japanese rookie has had a solid debut with a .785 OPS, though he also missed about a month with a finger injury earlier in the year, so his counting stats could have been better with more playing time. Suzuki could be primed for a big 2023 campaign if he stays healthy and gets more settled in at the MLB level.