Suzuki (oblique) could be activated as early as this weekend, Tony Andracki of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Suzuki began a minor-league rehab assignment last weekend at Triple-A Iowa and homered Wednesday in his fourth game there. The 28-year-old outfielder has missed the first three weeks of the 2023 season while recovering from a left oblique strain, but he'll carry post-hype breakout potential upon his return to the Cubs after showing promising flashes during an injury-affected rookie campaign in 2022.