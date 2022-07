Suzuki went 4-for-5 with a two-run homer, two runs scored and a walk in Friday's 15-2 win over the Phillies.

Suzuki already had a solid day before he added a two-run shot in the ninth inning of Friday's blowout victory. In 14 games since returning from the injured list, the 27-year-old is slashing .400/.444/.600 with seven RBI and four extra-base hits. Suzuki is up to seven home runs with five steals, 25 runs scored and an .845 OPS through 217 plate appearances this season.