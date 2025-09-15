Suzuki (illness) is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Pirates.

Out of the lineup for the fourth consecutive game, Suzuki is apparently dealing with something more than a mild illness, but the Cubs haven't shed light on the nature of his ailment. Manager Craig Counsell revealed Sunday that Suzuki traveled with the team to Pittsburgh, so the expectation remains that the 31-year-old will avoid a stint on the injured list and return to the lineup at some point later in the series. Moises Ballesteros will serve as the Cubs' designated hitter once again Monday while Suzuki sits.