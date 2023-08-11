Suzuki is starting in right field and batting eighth Friday against the Blue Jays.

This will be the first time Suzuki will start in consecutive games since July 31. It will also be his first time starting against a right hander (Jose Berrios) since July 29. Suzuki has found himself platooning against left handed pitching, which he is slashing .274/.331/.415 against, but he is hitting below .250 against righties. Coming off a game in which he was a double shy of the cycle, perhaps Suzuki can use that as a catalyst for a resurgence at the plate.