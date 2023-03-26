Suzuki (oblique) participated in batting practice Saturday and looked good, though he's still expected to begin the season on the injured list.

Suzuki also took batting practice and did some light baserunning Wednesday, so he seems to be advancing. However, the Cubs will likely be cautious with the outfielder, especially early in the season when temperatures are lower and muscle strains are a bit trickier to manage. Suzuki should still be back around mid-April and will slot back into the starting lineup at that point.