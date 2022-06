Suzuki (finger) has felt better in recent days and will take dry swings Friday, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Suzuki was shut down from hitting for five days, but he's felt better every day since beginning his shutdown. The 27-year-old has made slow progress in his recovery so far, but manager David Ross is optimistic that the outfielder's recovery will speed up now that some of the pain and swelling has subsided.