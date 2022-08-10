Suzuki went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and two runs scored in Tuesday's 6-5 loss to the Nationals. He was also caught stealing.

The failed stolen base came at a bad time, as it was the second out in the bottom of the ninth inning, but Suzuki otherwise had a great night that included his ninth home run of the season. The rookie got off to a hot start this year with a .279/.405/.529 slash line in April, though he's slowed down since then. Suzuki should still see regular playing time for the rebuilding Cubs, and the Japanese outfielder has the talent to have a strong stretch run.