Suzuki went 3-for-5 with two runs scored in Thursday's 8-1 win over the Twins.

After going 0-for-6 in the first two games against Minnesota, Suzuki broke out in the series finale. The outfielder is now batting .314 this month with three home runs, seven runs scored and eight RBI. For the season, Suzuki is batting .263 with an .874 OPS, and his 25 long balls are good for sixth in the majors, tied with his teammate Pete Crow-Armstrong, who went deep twice Thursday.