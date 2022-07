Suzuki (finger) hopes to return from the 10-day injured list Monday against the Brewers, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Suzuki began a rehab assignment at Triple-A Iowa on Thursday and has gone 3-for-6 with a homer, a double, two runs and two RBI in the minors. He'll reclaim his spot as the primary right fielder once he's ultimately activated. Prior to his absence, the 27-year-old slashed .245/.344/.432 with four homers, 21 RBI, 20 runs and three stolen bases.