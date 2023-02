Suzuki (oblique) and the Cubs are still waiting for results of imaging before deciding the next steps, Tony Andracki of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Suzuki had imaging done on his left oblique injury on Sunday, but the Cubs are still in "wait-and-see mode" until doctors make a determination. The team is hopeful to know more by late Monday or early Tuesday. What the imaging says will not only determine Suzuki's status for the World Baseball Classic, but also potentially Opening Day.