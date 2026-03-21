Cubs' Seiya Suzuki: Won't be ready for Opening Day
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Manager Craig Counsell said Saturday that Suzuki (knee) will not be ready in time for Opening Day, Patrick Mooney of The Athletic reports.
Counsell added that the team still hasn't decided whether to place Suzuki on the injured list, but the Cubs may play it safe and give the slugging outfielder all the time he needs to ensure he's fully healthy when he makes his season debut. Either way, Suzuki sitting down means that Michael Conforto will likely open the season as Chicago's starting right fielder, as the latter is expected to be included on the Opening Day roster.
More News
-
Cubs' Seiya Suzuki: Resumes light activity•
-
Cubs' Seiya Suzuki: Managing PCL strain•
-
Cubs' Seiya Suzuki: Undergoing MRI on injured knee•
-
Cubs' Seiya Suzuki: Dealing with right knee discomfort•
-
Cubs' Seiya Suzuki: Removed from WBC game with injury•
-
Cubs' Seiya Suzuki: Could DH often against lefties•