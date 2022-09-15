Suzuki is undergoing X-rays on his left hand/wrist after he was hit by a pitch during Wednesday's win over the Mets, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Suzuki went 1-for-3 with a walk and a run before he was hit by a pitch in the top of the ninth inning. The 28-year-old remained in the game to run the bases and played the field in the bottom of the frame, but he's now heading for medical testing. The Cubs have a scheduled day off Thursday, and Suzuki should be considered day-to-day until his status is updated.