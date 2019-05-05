Davis went 1-for-3 with a grand slam against the Cardinals on Saturday as the Cubs eventually prevailed 6-5.

Davis was called up on Friday from Triple-A Iowa, and brought the Cubs back from a 5-1 deficit with his fourth-inning shot off Michael Wacha. The 29-year-old has only received 23 major league at-bats spread over three seasons and the home run was the first of his career. He is expected to serve as the the team's No. 2 catcher during Victor Caratini's absence.