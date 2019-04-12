Davis was called up from Triple-A Iowa on Friday, Patrick Mooney of The Athletic reports.

Victor Caratini will undergo surgery on his fractured left hand and be out 4-to-6 weeks, prompting Davis to be recalled. The 29-year-old has played in 13 games with the Cubs over the last two seasons, but is now set to serve as the team's No. 2 catcher behind Willson Contreras.