Davis is likely to be recalled Sunday, Bruce Miles of the Chicago Daily Herald reports.

Willson Contreras left Saturday's game against the Brewers with what appears to be a hamstring injury. He hasn't been placed on the injured list yet, but a move is expected. He's at minimum expected to be out until undergoing an MRI on Monday, and the Cubs will want a second catcher during that time. Davis will likely back up Victor Caratini until Contreras returns to action.