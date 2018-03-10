Davis played catch Saturday for the first time since suffering a concussion in batting practice last week, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.

Davis said on Wednesday that he felt "like a human being" for the first time since suffering the concussion, and throwing is another good step for the 27-year-old. He will likely be able to return to Cactus League action in the coming days.

