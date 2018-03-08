Play

Davis is expected to resume baseball activities Saturday after suffering a concussion during batting practice last Friday, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.

Davis said that Wednesday was the first day that he felt "like a human being" after battling concussion-type symptoms for the better part of the past week. The 27-year-old will likely need a little more time before returning to Cactus League games.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories