Cubs' Taylor Davis: Removed from 40-man roster
Davis was designated for assignment Saturday.
Davis was removed from the 40-man roster to clear a spot for Danny Hultzen, whose contract was purchased in a corresponding move. The 29-year-old has just 39 career big-league plate appearances and is unlikely to be a particularly desirable player on the waiver wire.
