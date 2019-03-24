Cubs' Taylor Davis: Sent to Triple-A
Davis was optioned to Triple-A Iowa on Saturday, Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic reports.
Davis has appeared in 13 game for the Cubs over the last two seasons and had no clear path to an Opening Day roster spot with Willson Contreras and Victor Caratini both healthy. The 29-year-old is ticketed for another season at Iowa, where he has a .285/.352/.396 slash line across the last four seasons.
