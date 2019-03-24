Davis was optioned to Triple-A Iowa on Saturday, Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic reports.

Davis has appeared in 13 game for the Cubs over the last two seasons and had no clear path to an Opening Day roster spot with Willson Contreras and Victor Caratini both healthy. The 29-year-old is ticketed for another season at Iowa, where he has a .285/.352/.396 slash line across the last four seasons.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • trea-turner.jpg

    Breakouts 2.0

    Heath Cummings shares the upside of eight more breakouts. These could be next year's early-round...

  • zack-wheeler-1400.jpg

    Busts 2.0

    Heath Cummings already told you who he thinks is being drafted too high. Now he has seven more...

  • MLB: Spring Training-Oakland Athletics at Seattle Mariners

    Sleepers 2.0

    These 10 sleepers are way too low in the consensus rankings according to Heath Cummings. Snag...