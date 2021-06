Gushue's contract was selected by the Cubs on Wednesday, Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic reports.

Gushue served as a non-roster invitee during camp this spring and will now serve as the Cubs' backup catcher after Jose Lobaton (shoulder) was placed on the 60-day injured list Wednesday. The 27-year-old hit .272 with five home runs and 27 RBI in 36 games with Triple-A Iowa to begin the year, but he hasn't yet made his major-league debut.