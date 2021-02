Gushue signed a minor-league deal with the Cubs on Friday that includes an invitation to major-league spring training, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

The 27-year-old was in Washington's 60-player pool last year and spent the entire season at the alternate training site. Gushue had an .875 OPS in 74 games at Triple-A in 2019 and has yet to make his big-league debut.