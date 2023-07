Barnhart is starting at catcher and batting ninth in Sunday's game against the Yankees.

Barnhart will start the final game before the All-Star break with Yan Gomes getting a breather. The former is struggling in a reserve role with a .189 batting average and .508 OPS across 36 games, and he's not really on the fantasy radar at this point, particularly with Miguel Amaya also on the roster as another option behind Gomes.